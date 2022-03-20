655 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.