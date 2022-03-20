$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.36 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UpHealth.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
