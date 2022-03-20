4,626 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

