45,600 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

