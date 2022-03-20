$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on QUIK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QUIK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,697. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.26.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.