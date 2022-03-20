$343.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to report sales of $343.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.40 million and the lowest is $339.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

