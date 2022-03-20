$331.01 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post $331.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.74 million. Masimo posted sales of $299.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $157.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,524. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $248.94.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

