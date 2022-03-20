$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRRGet Rating) to post sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSRR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.