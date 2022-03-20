$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSRR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.