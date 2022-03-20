$310.65 Million in Sales Expected for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $310.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $323.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $94.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expro Group.

Several research firms recently commented on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE XPRO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 709,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,514,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

