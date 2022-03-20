$3.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.51. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $6.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. 140,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,495. The company has a market capitalization of $584.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

