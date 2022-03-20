$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.