287,151 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Purchased by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 287,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after purchasing an additional 301,286 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 154,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 125,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,190,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,223. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

