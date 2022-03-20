$258.12 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will post $258.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.49 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.64. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.