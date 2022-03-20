23,143 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,590,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $157.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

