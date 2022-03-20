1,836 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

