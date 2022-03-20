$163.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to post $163.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.20 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

