$150.25 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $150.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $168.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $636.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $636.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 131,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $335.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

