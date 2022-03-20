$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) to announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

VLTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

