12,112 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,306,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,857,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

