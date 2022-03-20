$1.69 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.62. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 221,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

