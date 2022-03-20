$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 1,886,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,640. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

