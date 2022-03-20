$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $859.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.