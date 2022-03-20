-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.82). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

