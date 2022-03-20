$0.70 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

