$0.70 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $88.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.40%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
