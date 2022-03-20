-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.59). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 489,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

