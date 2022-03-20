-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 736,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,402. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

