$0.49 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

GDEN stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

