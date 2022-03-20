-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDXH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

