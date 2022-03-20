$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

BRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

