$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,158 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $16,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2,957.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 307,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $32.03 on Friday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.