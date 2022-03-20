$0.32 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

