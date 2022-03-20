$0.19 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

