-$0.16 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

