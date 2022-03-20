$0.10 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.34. Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

FBIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 581,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,520. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

