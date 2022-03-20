$0.06 EPS Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

CWCO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 795,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,807. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at about $2,485,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

