Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.86 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $551.09 million and approximately $42.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00287323 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004040 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01198119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,831,200,309 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,733,156 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

