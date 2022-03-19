ZeuxCoin Trading Up 16.7% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $133,065.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107480 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.