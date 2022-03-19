Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,719.86

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Zero has a total market cap of $211,719.86 and approximately $39.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00411999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00099647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,194,403 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

