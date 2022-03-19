Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Zepp Health stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 561,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,015. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
