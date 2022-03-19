Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zepp Health stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 561,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,015. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zepp Health by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

