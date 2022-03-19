Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ZEAL opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $616.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

