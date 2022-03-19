Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Buy”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,787 shares of company stock worth $729,454. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

