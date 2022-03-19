Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGTX. cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of SGTX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

