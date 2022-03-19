Zacks Investment Research Lowers Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to Sell

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of REPX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

