Zacks Investment Research Lowers KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.86.

KE stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

