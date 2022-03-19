Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Albertsons Companies have increased and outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining on the company’s decent performance that continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. The quarter marked the third straight positive sales and earnings surprise. Both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The better-than-expected performance prompted management to raise the fiscal 2021 outlook. The company’s focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and increasing productivity bode well. Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company announced that it has commenced a board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at growth and enhancing stakeholder value.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACI. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

ACI opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

