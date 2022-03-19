Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

