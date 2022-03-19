Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLN opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.