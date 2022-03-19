Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

MERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 650,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,583. The firm has a market cap of $949.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.12%.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

