Zacks: Brokerages Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Li Auto by 157.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

