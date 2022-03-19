Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,320,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

